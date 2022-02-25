Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 78,809,648 cases and 945,242 deaths
Worldwide cases: 432,127,008 — COVID-19 has killed 5,932,306 people
N.C. cases: 2,583,404 (22,500 deaths)
Guilford County: 114,179 (1,093 deaths)
Forsyth County: 91,094 (759 deaths)
Davidson: 42,562 (386 deaths)
Randolph: 35,006 (397 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 274,360 (1,542 deaths)
Durham: 68,850 (298 deaths)
Wake: 284,845 (1,019 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 12:20 p.m. Friday.
REVISED CONE VISITATION
More people can visit family members in Cone Health hospitals as COVID-19 infections decrease. The changes go into effect Monday morning at Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. Masks must still be worn at all Cone Health locations.
CHILD VACCINATIONS
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem are now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccination at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
CLINIC TRANSPORTATION
The Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments in the county. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident age 65 and older and have an appointment for a vaccination scheduled. To schedule transportation, call at least 48 hours prior to appointment at 336-242-2947. This number is for transportation to appointments only, not to schedule a vaccination. To schedule a vaccination, call 336-236-3096 or schedule online at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/covid-19-vaccne.
CLINIC PARTNERS SOUGHT
Cone Health is looking for community partners to help vaccinate more people. Cone Health is looking for area businesses, churches, civic and nonprofit organizations to host mobile vaccine clinics. Organizations interested in partnering with Cone Health should email vaccine@conehealth.com.
REVISED NOVANT VISITATION
Novant Health has revised visitor restrictions with the decline in COVID-19 metrics. Most patients at Novant Health facilities in North Carolina will be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors aged 12 or older, with limits remaining in place in certain areas or as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms. Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 patients, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19. For more information, visit NovantHealth.org/coronavirus.
NEW COVID SERVICE
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
RANDOLPH TESTING SITE
The Randolph County Public Health Department has a COVID-19 testing center at the Archdale campus of Randolph Community College at 110 Park Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Preregister by texting "COVID" to 704-850-6996.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.