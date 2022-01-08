Other charges
Brennan Summer Alexander, 27, Grantland Place, Greensboro, failure to appear in court, $1,000 unsecured bond, Jan. 7.
Terrance Jahmal Parms, 31, Garden Club Street, High Point, driving after having consumed a sufficient amount of alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, speeding to elude arrest, $1,000 unsecured bond, Jan. 7.
Daniel Jason Brogden, 45, no address, Greensboro, failure to appear in court, $100 secured bond, Jan. 7
Incidents
Police went to an apartment building in the 700 block of E. Green Drive after receiving a report of a trespasser. The person was found sleeping on an upper floor of the building, Jan. 7.
Police went to a residence on Bencini Place,where a landlord thought there was a squatter, Jan. 7.
Police went to the 200 block of W. Northpoint Avenue after a report of a hit and run causing damage to an unoccupied vehicle there, Jan. 7.
Police went to the 1600 block of Brockett Avenue, where a resident said three laptops and some speakers, worth a total of $820, was missing, Jan. 7.
Police went to the 3900 block of Gisbourne Drive, where a resident said he noticed some property were missing after he had been gone for a number of days, Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.