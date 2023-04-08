LESSARD COLUMN.jpg

Paul Lessard GIVING 101

One of the harsh realities of life is that right does not always win, good people do have hard things happen to them, and at times, it can feel as if evil does triumph over good. Yet, despite this, there has always been a divine spark in humanity that points us to all that is good, right and just. As far back as 1853, a pastor named Theodore Parker underscored this dynamic with these words that continue to inspire so many years later: “We cannot understand the moral universe. The arc is a long one, and our eyes reach but a little way, we cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; but we can divine it by conscience and we surely know that it bends toward justice.”

Right here in High Point we have a nonprofit organization, C3, that is attempting to bend this “arch toward justice” every single day by reaching out to children and families who are struggling with what most of us would consider basic needs. Historically our public schools have provided the vehicle for generations of young people to become educated, self-sufficient, contributing members of our community. However; the recipe for this success includes great schools, a stable homelife, good health and nutrition, and a nurturing home environment in which reading and learning is encouraged.

