One of the harsh realities of life is that right does not always win, good people do have hard things happen to them, and at times, it can feel as if evil does triumph over good. Yet, despite this, there has always been a divine spark in humanity that points us to all that is good, right and just. As far back as 1853, a pastor named Theodore Parker underscored this dynamic with these words that continue to inspire so many years later: “We cannot understand the moral universe. The arc is a long one, and our eyes reach but a little way, we cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; but we can divine it by conscience and we surely know that it bends toward justice.”
Right here in High Point we have a nonprofit organization, C3, that is attempting to bend this “arch toward justice” every single day by reaching out to children and families who are struggling with what most of us would consider basic needs. Historically our public schools have provided the vehicle for generations of young people to become educated, self-sufficient, contributing members of our community. However; the recipe for this success includes great schools, a stable homelife, good health and nutrition, and a nurturing home environment in which reading and learning is encouraged.
Unfortunately, this is not always the case for all of our High Point students. Too often issues of poverty, neglect and abuse create obstacles outside the school environment that keep these young people from concentrating and learning. This is why C3 came into existence.
Vicki Miller, well-known and respected career educator, mentor and longtime advocate for children has always understood that a young person’s academic success is not just predicated on what happens in the classroom. Too often it is impacted by what has, or has not, taken place the night before at home. She saw a need for an organization that can serve as a resource for kids and families that are living in crisis and need help with shelter, food, clothing, and medical and mental health services. She realized the resources were out there, but there was an issue connecting families to resources and in some cases, providing funds to enable young people to refocus, participate and thrive in their studies.
Vicki has organized a working C3 nonprofit board made up of local leaders who care about students, understand the local resources and are willing to raise the money and put in the effort to lift these families out of crisis. Over the last three years they have created an infrastructure and process that is literally changing the lives of our at-risk children and their families. They have a referral community that is constantly growing who identify the children and their families in need and send them to Vicki and her team. C3 has built a strong network of local community resources who are brought in quickly and can effectively and efficiently address each child’s and family’s needs.
This work is not always easy, as there are typically underlying issues that have created the family crisis, and they must be addressed. The beauty of C3’s approach is they move in fast to solve problems and get children back into the school environment with the resources to successfully take on the process of learning.
C3 is a perfect example of what is possible when folks in our community see a problem, care enough to step up and address it by creating a sustainable vehicle that can identify and impact our community’s most vulnerable families and students.
If you want to learn more about what Vicki and her team are doing and especially if you are willing to contribute. Vicki and C3 can be reached at 336-823-4970 or at admin@c3forchildren-hp.org.
PAUL LESSARD, a recipient of the Carnegie Hero Medal and a catalyst for the growth of community outreach programs, is president of the High Point Community Foundation. Reach him at 336-882-3298.
