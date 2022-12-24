CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

As I sit down to write, it’s a few days before Christmas. I know that as you read this, it will either be Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The anticipation of the day’s arrival has reached a peak, and now it is time to enjoy the celebration of the birth of our Lord.

I just came in from a walk. I really enjoy seeing all the Christmas decorations in my neighborhood. I enjoy talking to the Lord as I walk, and He encouraged me to be still and listen. I noticed several sounds: the squirrels rustling in the leaves, birds chirping in some trees and the sound of distant traffic. Once I identified the sounds, I then recognized what He wanted me to hear … peacefulness. It was so peaceful and quiet. My heart and mind leapt for joy at the sound of peacefulness.

