HIGH POINT — The first donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund.
Today’s donors are:
In Memory of Bill Anderson by the Kiwanis Club of High Point $500
Michele & Pat Levy $100
In Honor of the Kiwanis Christmas Cheer Committee by Joan Campbell $100
In Memory of Sandy Cain and Bill Guy Jr. by Martha & Wiley Stockton $35
Ann & Groome Fulton $100
In Memory of Jimmie and Leo Kidd, Boyce and Eloise Stinson, and Arthur and Dot Dickens by Jerry & Louella Stinson $100
In Honor of our Grandchildren — Ben, Ava and Livia by Sissie & Bill Burgess $100
Beeson Hardware Company $100
In Memory of Raymond Carr, MD and Jim Carr by Mrs. Anne Carr $100
In Memory of Melinda Ann Teague by Robert & Barbara Teague $50
In Loving Memory of Dottie Woodell by Wayne Woodell $50
In Memory of JC, Ruth, and Greg McAllister by Martha & Edwin Bass $50
In Memory of Jimmy Fulton and Martha Nell Tucker by Bruce & Nancy Laney $250
In Memory of Edward Silver by Suzanne Silver $100
In Memory of my Brother by Linda Hassell $10
Today’s daily total is also our first Grand Total and amounts to $1745.
Today’s total $1,745
Previous total $0
Grand total $1,745
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
