There’s no need to press the panic button on North Carolina State’s season yet.
Sure, things didn’t go their way in Miami, for a variety of reasons, but all is not lost on the season. The remedy for the Wolfpack might be some home cooking. N.C. State returns to Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time since Oct. 2 to take on Louisville.
“Well it’ll be great to be home again,” head coach Dave Doeren said. “It’s been a long time, about a month, so I look forward to playing at Carter-Finley next week for sure."
The Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday, knocking off Boston College 28-14. Louisville has gone 2-1 in its last three trips to Raleigh.
N.C. State has to leave the Miami game in Miami. The margin for error is shrinking, and another slip up can turn a once promising season into an avalanche in a hurry.
“We gotta pick these guys back up and get back to work and get ready for a game next week,” Doeren said. "To win games like you’ve seen us do this year you gotta make plays in key moments, and we didn’t.”
N.C. State showed it can bounce back after its first loss of the season, putting together a four game winning streak. Things were bad in Miami, but that one game can’t make things worse.
“They’ll understand what’s in front of them when we study it,” Doeren said. “But we just gotta get ready for the next game.”
There were too many issues on film for N.C. State to just move on.
Penalties, poor execution, dropped passes, inability to run, the list goes on. The Wolfpack couldn’t get off the field on third down (a repeat issue) and struggled to stop the long ball (also a repeat issue).
Heading to Raleigh this weekend is a dynamic Louisville offense that definitely watched the Miami film and will try to attack N.C. State the same way.
