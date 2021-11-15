N.C. State came into Saturday’s contest against Wake Forest with one of the best defenses in the ACC.
The Demon Deacons, with the best offense in the league, torched it.
The Wolfpack couldn’t slow down Wake Forest, couldn’t get off the field and ultimately couldn’t overcome the loss of one defender after another. The result was a 45-42 win by the Demon Deacons. With the win, Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) remained in the driver’s seat for the Atlantic Division crown.
If N.C. State (7-3, 4-2) hopes to somehow get into the ACC title game it will need some help.
When the Demon Deacons needed a big drive, they got it. Ahead by three after a Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie score, Wake Forest went on a 75-yard, 13-play drive that took 6:20 off the clock.
The Wolfpack defense came into the game having surrendered only two rushing touchdowns, but the Demon Deacons got two on the ground in the first half.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman constantly attempted the deep ball, catching the Wolfpack defensive backs in one-on-one situations. Wake Forest had six plays of 20 yards or more through the air.
Wake Forest, the only team in college football to score at least 35 points each game, scored 24 in the first half, the most N.C. State has given up in a half all season.
The Wolfpack defense, which had given up only two rushing touchdowns before Saturday, surrendered three on the ground versus Wake Forest. N.C. State’s offense played well at times but couldn’t keep up with the Demon Deacons, who scored on two straight drives in the final quarter.
Don’t let the high score fool you, there was some defense played. There were six total turnovers, including a season-high three interceptions by the Wolfpack. N.C. State was undefeated this season when forcing at least one turnover but couldn’t take advantage this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.