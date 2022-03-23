DEAR READERS: The politicization of measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 — masks, social distancing and vaccinations — has resulted in polarization and conspiracy theories. The latter are a lesson in how we, as a culture, respond to a crisis.
No vaccine is without risk, including the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (which were extensively tested on laboratory-confined animals, including monkeys, now in short supply for more vaccine development and testing). Pharmaceutical companies are legally protected from liability related to vaccines. If someone suffers from a vaccine injury, they must make a claim to the government, and only then may they receive compensation.
Risks of adverse reactions and poor immune system antibody-response production are greater in certain individuals because of their genetic background, lifestyle, and physical and mental health. Certain comorbidities can mean greater susceptibility to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and its evolving variants, and a poorer immune response to vaccinations.
Aware of the risks and limitations of vaccines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has posted some insightful research and analysis on health care policies on the website of his nonprofit organization. But now, this dedicated attorney, who has done much to protect our environment, has risen to become a major figure in the vaccine resistance movement. Those close to him say it’s “heartbreaking,” writes New York Times reporter Adam Nagourney in his Feb. 26 article, “A Kennedy’s Crusade Against COVID Vaccines Anguishes Family and Friends.”
What is deeply concerning for me, beyond feeling for his reputation, is the evident public health response to this pandemic and predicted future ones: simply more vaccinations. Vaccinations are no panacea; they can supplement, but cannot substitute for, other forms of health care and disease prevention — which most governments, along with the medical profession, have largely ignored. These include good nutrition, including in-school education on healthful food choices, storage and preparation; radical improvements in air and potable water quality; and immediate determination of the health risks of electropollution from the telecommunications industry.
To weave conspiracy theories around the political and medical influences of Big Pharma is unproductive. America and most other industrialized nations must face the public health, educational, cultural and agricultural issues linked to the other pandemics of illnesses both physical and mental. I share many of Kennedy’s concerns about vaccines, but some should be mandatory, as per the rabies vaccination American dogs must be given (with certain exceptions determined and certified by a veterinarian). I would also mandate the core cat and dog vaccines recommended to prevent the spread of contagious companion animal diseases in our communities.
These same stipulations should be applied to preventing communicable diseases in the human population, especially in schoolchildren, many of whom sit malnourished in poorly ventilated classrooms. A report by the Pew Research Center states: “Of the 16 immunizations the CDC recommends for children and teens, all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) mandate diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, measles, rubella and chickenpox. In addition, every state except Iowa mandates immunization against mumps.” Companion animals may also provide an immune system boost: Those children who have a dog in their homes have a more diverse gut microbiome, a lower incidence of allergies and fewer respiratory and other infections.
As a longtime advocate of One Health, I see our civilization at a turning point, and it does not bode well if we fail to address our continued mistreatment of the natural world and of other species — plant and animal, wild and domesticated. Three studies, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, reveal clues about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the reports trace the outbreak to a huge market that sold live animals in Wuhan, China, while a third indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spilled over from animals into humans at least twice in late 2019. These studies illustrate the harmful consequences of treating animals inhumanely, as mere commodities to be exploited and consumed.
Zoonotic diseases from farmed animals, notably avian and swine influenza, call not simply for more effective vaccines, but for a reexamination of our relationships with and unbridled consumption of other sentient beings.
