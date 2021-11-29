Southern California desperately wanted a marquee head coach after more than a decade of underachievement and embarrassment.
The Trojans landed one of the biggest, brightest names in the game.
USC hired Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley on Sunday in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping another's highly accomplished coach.
Riley went 55-10 in five seasons leading the Sooners, winning four Big 12 titles and making three College Football Playoff appearances in his first head coaching job. USC sold the 38-year-old Texan on the chance to return the Trojans to their glory days as an annual national championship contender and the West Coast's premier program.
Riley was already making over $7 million per year in Norman, so he is likely to have received a significant increase from USC's deep-pocketed boosters.
Interim coach Donte Williams will lead the Trojans (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) in their season finale at California on Saturday night.
Bob Stoops is returning as Oklahoma's interim head coach to lead the Sooners in their bowl game, the school announced. Riley took over the program in 2017 when Stoops retired, and the Sooners have dominated the Big 12 in the half-decade since.
"Leaving OU was probably the most difficult decision of my life," Riley said. "This was a personal decision solely based on my willingness to go take on a new challenge, and I felt like it was the right opportunity for me and my family to do that."
USC fired Clay Helton in September after the second game of his seventh season in charge, and the school has been searching for a game-changing head coach to revive a program that has had meager success since a dominant run through the 2000s under Pete Carroll that included two national titles.
Since Carroll left for the Seattle Seahawks in late 2009, the Trojans have struggled under three former Carroll assistants and Helton, who brought stability and professionalism to USC, but not nearly enough on-the-field success while going 46-24. With one game left, USC is 87-48 with one Pac-12 title, one Rose Bowl victory and no College Football Playoff berths in 12 years under Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron, Steve Sarkisian, Helton and Williams.
The Trojans have been a sleeping giant on the college football landscape for over a decade — and Riley is expected to wake them up.
While Riley doesn't have major ties to the West Coast, he has recruited well in California's talent-rich areas, and the Sooners currently have several commitments from elite California high schoolers over the next two recruiting classes. In the hours after Riley's move, Malachi Nelson — the Orange County high school quarterback considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class — decommitted from Oklahoma, as did receiver Brandon Inniss and running back Treyaun Webb from Florida.
The last big-name coach to make such a seismic move was Jimbo Fisher, who left Florida State for a 10-year, guaranteed contract at Texas A&M at the end of the 2017 season.
