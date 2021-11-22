UNCASVILLE, Conn. – North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, just five games into the season, is already talking about changes.
Things can't stay the same for the No. 18 Tar Heels — especially on defense — after their 89-72 loss to No. 17 Tennessee on Sunday in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tipoff.
"I guarantee things will change," Davis said. "I am convinced that not only we can be a good defensive team, I'm convinced that we can be a great defense, and it will change."
The Volunteers (3-1) torched Carolina's defense, scoring a season-high 54 points in the paint.
The Vols shot 65.6 percent in the second half, one day after the Heels allowed Purdue to shoot 64 percent after halftime.
They were late getting around screens for open shots. They got beat on run outs. They got beat on backdoor cuts. They applied very little on-ball pressure.
"The defense that we're playing collectively and individually, that accountability to guard your guy is not there," Davis said. "And that's going to have to change immediately."
Defending ball screens continued to be a problem. Davis changed the way Carolina defends pick-and-rolls. When a guard and post player are involved, he no longer asks the big to hedge out on the player with the ball. Instead, the big stays behind the play.
It left Carolina bigs playing 2-on-1 several times when the guard wasn't able to fight through the screen and recover fast enough.
"We just got to do a better job of trusting each other on the defensive end and the offensive end," UNC forward Armando Bacot said. "Even on our rotation somebody getting beat we've got to have somebody in that position. Once that all comes together I feel we'll be a lot better team."
The Heels had some of the same problems defensively in their loss to Purdue on Saturday but stayed in the game because they were able to score at a higher rate.
Tennessee didn't allow Carolina the same kind of freedom on offense. The Vols' lineup was smaller but quicker. They challenged. They rotated. They didn't give up a lot of clean looks at the basket or easy shots in the paint.
It made for a rough outing for UNC guards Caleb Love, R.J. Davis and Kerwin Walton. The trio combined to shoot 6 for 23 from the field. Walton entered the game shooting 47.6 percent from 3-point range, but his missed all four of his attempts from 3.
Bacot bounced back from having just one basket against Purdue, scoring 16 points with 12 rebounds.
Forward Brady Manek came off the bench to score a season-high 24 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.