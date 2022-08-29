North Carolina makes its first trip to Boone to face Appalachian State this week in what may be the most-anticipated game in Kidd Brewer Stadium history.
It will be just the third time that the schools have played. The first was in 1940. The second was a 34-31 loss in Chapel Hill in 2019, the first season of coach Mack Brown’s return.
The last time a non-conference game had this much buzz for the Mountaineers was back in 2016, when Miami became the first school from the Power Five conference era to visit Boone. The Hurricanes were ranked No. 20 at the time and emerged with a 45-10 win.
The betting public, at least, believes this game will be much closer than that. Carolina opened as a slight favorite, but so many have wagered on the Mountaineers that most betting lines currently have App State as either the favorite or the line sits evenly as a pick ‘em game.
Carolina’s defensive line helped stuff Florida A&M’s running game, limiting it to just 56 yards rushing and only one carry for more than 10 yards.
UNC also recorded three sacks, although Brown believes the defense should have generated more. The positive for the Heels is that all three sacks came from just rushing four players, which was a goal entering the season. They’ll perhaps be challenged a bit more this week going against a veteran line.
App State returned four of its starters on the offensive line from last season including left tackle Anderson Hardy, who has started 16 straight games, and right tackle Cooper Hodges, a three-time All-Sun Belt selection.
App State enters its opener with a similar question on offense that UNC had a week ago. Carolina had a bunch of unproven receivers, with the exception of Josh Downs, who set program records last season in receptions and yards.
The Mountaineers lost their top four receivers from last season who accounted for nearly 75 percent of the team’s catches and receiving touchdowns and 80 percent of their total receiving yards. They’ll be looking for someone to emerge as a lead target. Christian Wells is the leading receiver returning from last season with 12 catches for 243 yards and two scores.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.