North Carolina makes its first trip to Boone to face Appalachian State this week in what may be the most-anticipated game in Kidd Brewer Stadium history.

It will be just the third time that the schools have played. The first was in 1940. The second was a 34-31 loss in Chapel Hill in 2019, the first season of coach Mack Brown’s return.

UNC (1-0) vs. Appalachian State (0-0)

Noon, Saturday

TV:ESPNU

Stream:ESPN+