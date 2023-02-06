North Carolina entered February on a five-game winning streak and seemingly building momentum for the regular season’s final stretch. One week into the month and the Tar Heels are now reeling from back-to-back losses, with a tough road game looming today at Wake Forest.

Carolina’s five ACC losses have come by a combined 24 points, including its 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday. It’s part of the reason junior guard R.J. Davis left Cameron Indoor Stadium optimistic that they’re on the precipice of a breakthrough.

Trending Videos