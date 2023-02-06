North Carolina entered February on a five-game winning streak and seemingly building momentum for the regular season’s final stretch. One week into the month and the Tar Heels are now reeling from back-to-back losses, with a tough road game looming today at Wake Forest.
Carolina’s five ACC losses have come by a combined 24 points, including its 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday. It’s part of the reason junior guard R.J. Davis left Cameron Indoor Stadium optimistic that they’re on the precipice of a breakthrough.
“I feel like we’re right there and we’re really at our potential,” Davis said. “I feel like a door is about to open up for us and we’re going to rush through that door. We just have to key in and continue to fight.”
For that to happen, Carolina (15-8, 7-5 ACC) is going to have to be better in late-game situations. The Heels have a 3-5 record this season in games decided by two possessions.
UNC coach Hubert Davis said staying disciplined in the little things like boxing out and being focused on a defensive assignment have been a consistent problem. The two baskets Duke scored after the game was knotted at 57 that essentially sealed the game both came because the Heels allowed offensive rebounds.
“Execution on the offensive end, that has been up and down in late-game situations,” Davis said.
One of the problem’s with Carolina going scoreless in the final 3:57 of the game against the Blue Devils was that leading scorer Armando Bacot did not touch the ball until 14 seconds remained.
Bacot scored only two of his 14 points in the second half. On the last five possessions, Carolina did not go to the player who has been its most consistent scorer all season.
“It just went down to them and making more plays than us at the end,” Bacot said. “It’s upsetting that we lost but it’s also encouraging it’s something we can learn from and just get better at.”
The time to learn is rapidly shrinking with only eight games left in the regular season. But R.J. Davis believes it’s more than enough time to clean up their late-game execution.
“I’m not giving up on his team, and we’re definitely not giving up on each other,” Davis said. “We still have hope, we could definitely turn this whole thing around.”
