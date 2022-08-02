TW ANDREWS SCHEDULE
TW ANDREWS SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Smith
Aug. 26 at High Point Central
Sept. 2 vs. Thomasville
Sept. 9 vs. Parkland
Sept. 16 at Reidsville*
Sept. 23 vs. McMichael*
Oct. 7 vs. West Stokes*
Oct. 14 at Morehead*
Oct. 28 vs. Walkertown*
*Mid-State 2A Conference game
