TRINITY — A comprehensive land-use plan will soon be implemented to help shape city policy for the foreseeable future in Trinity, where officials continue to make plans to tailor development for what they hope will meet the needs of residents.

The Trinity City Council approved the land-use plan Monday after more than a yearlong process of planning with consultants, stakeholders, local governing officials and residents. The fluid document is a product of discussions between the City Council, the city manager and staff, who eventually reached an agreement with S&ME, a Greensboro-based engineering firm that helped craft the plan.