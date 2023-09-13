TRINITY — A comprehensive land-use plan will soon be implemented to help shape city policy for the foreseeable future in Trinity, where officials continue to make plans to tailor development for what they hope will meet the needs of residents.
The Trinity City Council approved the land-use plan Monday after more than a yearlong process of planning with consultants, stakeholders, local governing officials and residents. The fluid document is a product of discussions between the City Council, the city manager and staff, who eventually reached an agreement with S&ME, a Greensboro-based engineering firm that helped craft the plan.
Sarah Sinatra Gould, a placemaking group leader at S&ME, presented findings from multiple public meetings where she and city staff conversed with stakeholders and residents from the area who sounded off on the project.
“The basis is public involvement and engagement,” Sinatra Gould said. “We were lucky to be able to do this public open house, where we held it all day from noon to late P.M. We had seven stations set up where folks filtered through any time of day and gave us great feedback.
“A student open house was also held. When you talk to your students and you hear about their interests and what’s driving them to stay in this community once they graduate school, it’s really interesting.”
Six priorities emerged from the series of meetings and compilation of the actual plan. According to Sinatra Gould, recreational space, community neighborhood services, safe streets, expanded utilities, environmental stewardship and quality of life were repeatedly highlighted.
No consensus regarding a Main Street was formed, and therefore she said the plan reflects a lack of full-on commitment to fleshing out that idea. Economic development was also a portion of the process in developing the land-use plan. Analysis of companies, top employers and the cost-of-living comparison for both the region and the state were conducted. Additionally, the cost of housing in Trinity and the city’s growing population was at the top of mind during the planning process. Townhomes are currently selling for $250,000, according to Sinatra Gould, with single-family homes topping $350,000.
City Manager Stevie Cox has expressed throughout the construction of the plan the significance of matching recruitment of a grocery store with the city’s demographics. The type of house in highest demand within the city is currently attracting families with household incomes between $115,000 and $150,000.
The city manager emphasized his desire to see Trinity evolve from a food desert to having viable places within the city limits to shop for household staples. Next, the long-term vision from the city’s perspective includes the addition of sit-down restaurants, as well as development of amenities for existing residents, possibly a community center.
Development of a parks and recreation program and recapturing revenue lost in retail sales tax are among the priorities the city’s leadership covets. Cox said a recent study revealed that Trinity loses $58 million per year, including $13 million in grocery sales.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.