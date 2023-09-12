Classes were canceled for Tuesday at Triangle Lake Montessori because the controls for the heating-and-air-conditioning system were not operating properly, Guilford County Schools said.
A third party is working on repairs to the system, the school system said.
Western Guilford High School also needed repairs to an HVAC unit and was to operate on a half-day on Tuesday and switch to remote learning on Wednesday and Thursday while crews work to repair it.
Western Guilford students who take the bus will have regular transportation and may come to campus to pick up a device if they do not have one. Students will also get a grab-and-go lunch before dismissal.
Over the summer, the Building Services Department completed nearly 2,000 work orders to address pressing facility needs ahead of the new school year. Work orders are prioritized and addressed as quickly as possible.
An independent study in 2019, funded jointly by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education, identified more than $2 billion in facility needs, including $500 million in deferred maintenance such as HVAC repairs.
