DENTON — James Barefoot has been coming to the annual Southeast Old Threshers Reunion at the Denton Farmpark since 1985. He’s seen it grow.
“I just love all of the antiques,” said Barefoot, explaining why he first came to the festival all the way from Benson, southeast of Raleigh. Barefoot now even sells some of his own antiques and other items at the event.
“It’s like a big family reunion,” Barefoot said. “We all look out for each other.” Barefoot has been bringing his two grandsons since they were toddlers. The boys, now 15 and 17, still enjoy coming to the event and learning from their grandfather.
Brown Loflin started the event in 1970. The first year there were just a few hundred people, but the 2023 festival had more than 40,000 in attendance over the five days, said Tim Loflin, a nephew who helped take over organizing the event after Brown Loflin died in 2019.
“Sharing ideas with the younger generation is what has kept this alive,” Loflin said.
The annual Southeast Old Threshers Reunion has become the home of one of the top five tractor shows in the nation, with more than 1,500 tractors lining the path of the event this year. There is something for everyone, including music performances, train rides, a petting zoo, tractor rides, live auctions, food vendors and the Southeast Old Threshers Queen pageant.
The event is usually held the week of July 4, culminating in a fireworks show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.