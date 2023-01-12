Thomas Cephus Murray

BURLINGTON – Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Cephus Murray, of Burlington, NC, passed through the gates of glory on January 10, 2023, and is dancing on the streets of gold with his Lord and Savior & family who greeted him.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for 4:00PM -6:00PM at McClure Funeral Home in Graham. A service to celebrate Tommy’s life will be held at Carolina Christian Church on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:00PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.