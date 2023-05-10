NASCAR CUP SERIES
Goodyear 400
• Site: Darlington, South Carolina.
• Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:35 a.m., and qualifying, 11:20 a.m.; • Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).
• Track: Darlington Raceway.
• Race distance: 293 laps, 400.2 miles.
• Last year: Joey Logano won from the pole position.
• Last race: Denny Hamlin bumped Kyle Larson off the lead heading onto the backstretch of the final lap at Kansas and ended his 33-race winless streak.
• Fast facts: Hamlin's pass was the 38th, a race record, gave him a record fourth win at the track and gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 400th win in the premier series. ... Larson finished second and William Byron third after being two laps down earlier in the race. Bubba Wallace was fourth and Ross Chastain fifth. ... Noah Gragson, spun by Chastain with about 60 laps to go, confronted him after the race and put his hands on him before Chastain responded with a right hook. ... “Throwback Weekend” at Darlington will have Chase Elliott’s No. 9 car for Hendrick Motorsports look like father Bill Elliott’s car from 2003, Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 will pay homage to father Dave Blaney’s old sprint car and the No. 21 of Harrison Burton will look like father Jeff Burton’s old paint scheme.
• Next race: May 21, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Shriners Children's 200
• Site: Darlington, South Carolina.
• Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m., and qualifying, 5:35 p.m.; • Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FOX).
• Track: Darlington Raceway.
• Race distance: 147 laps, 200 miles.
• Last year: Justin Allgaier won after starting third.
• Last race: Ryan Truex dominated at Dover, winning the first two stages, leading 124 of the 200 laps and claiming his first series victory by nearly five seconds.
• Fast facts: Truex gave Toyota its fourth victory of the year, two fewer than Chevrolet. ... He was the 14th series driver to claim his first career victory at Dover. ... Josh Berry was second and has won or finished second in all three of his career starts at Dover. ... Three-time winner Austin Hill leads two-time winner John Hunter Nemechek by just four points in the standings. They are the only multiple winners this season. ... Chandler Smith is third, 38 points behind. ... Nemechek, fourth-place Berry and fifth-place Allgaier lead with five top-five finishes through 10 races.
Next race: May 27, Concord, North Carolina.
