As I wrote about the last 60 years of High Point’s relationship to the Market in my 2022 book, “Showroom City,” I found one protagonist throughout the story — often in the background encouraging others. My task of understanding how important he was would have been much easier if he sounded or looked the part. His endurance and tenacity wasn’t immediately apparent by his speech or dress. He wore no T-shirt stamped with the message of his movement.
Perhaps nobody has ever called Aaron Clinard an activist, but the definition fits: one who incurs personal costs to rally less committed people in pursuit of a goal.
When I met him over two decades ago, he would say that if they had vision “the city fathers would have saved the street-level storefronts for retail.” The idea was met with eye-rolling. It was a political environment where the common wisdom said the Market goose was laying golden eggs. The mere suggestion that its growth should be managed was met with accusations of being a dreamer, and dreamer was a four-letter word.
In 2002, Aaron and the Downtown Improvement Committee he led were championing the boldest plan he ever pitched: to cover the downtown railroad tracks to construct resident-facing retail, restaurants, entertainment, housing, and public space without disrupting current showrooms. The plan failed, but not before he got most public officials to say that High Point would have been better for it — and that was akin to a revolution.
In a meeting of the DIC in 2004 about more benign ideas to spruce up the downtown, Clinard turned to the mayor to share that the DIC had voted to encourage council to “strongly pursue” a downtown development zone. With a laugh, he clarified, “Not showrooms, but other types of development.”
Clinard saw that High Point had two markets for downtown real estate: local and showroom. Most resident-facing businesses would not possibly choose to compete against showrooms for High Point’s downtown spaces if they were using good business sense. But also, the city government was making decisions to sprawl northward. As one architect invited by the mayor warned in 1994, north High Point real estate was a “warring force” on High Point’s downtown.
On the other hand, downtown real estate elsewhere in the region had become so cheap that a critical mass of people with a dream could open resident-serving businesses.
Although it may have been considered just a cute container to hold all the dreamers, Clinard’s DIC helped change opinions about what could be. The city’s 2007 master plan recommended that the DIC be “transformed into a stronger entity.” This entity, the City Project, echoed what Clinard had been saying all along: If High Point was to ever have resident-facing businesses in the downtown it would take some government effort.
In 2009, the city approved the boundaries for an “overlay district” that marked out where resident-facing and showroom uses could be in the downtown. But the overlay district was defeated in 2010, and fighting for the downtown started to feel to Clinard like repeatedly banging his head against the same wall, as he put it.
Clinard concluded that if downtown resident-facing development was going to happen, residents needed to demand it through their politics. Otherwise, the city council would stay “married to their theory of [resident-facing] economic development being out there in north High Point” because “that’s where they see the quickest return.”
After another defeat, Clinard wasn’t idle. He served on the board of the City Project and encouraged others as they moved to jumpstart resident-facing development a mile north in Uptowne.
That is, until 2014, when the City Project was dissolved. At the time, Clinard uncharacteristically stated, “It’s time for a revolt,” calling for a new city council. When that new council came, suddenly Clinard looked less silly. “We know a lot of the folks who won ran on the revitalization issue,” he said at the swearing-in ceremony.
High Point’s story is still being written, and there are surely no perfect players in it. But it is difficult to underestimate how impossible a resident-centered downtown seemed in that old Radisson conference room where the DIC held its meetings. And it is difficult to overestimate the role Aaron Clinard played in the background as downtown High Point reached this current moment, when there are embers of hope for the future.
