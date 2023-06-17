As I wrote about the last 60 years of High Point’s relationship to the Market in my 2022 book, “Showroom City,” I found one protagonist throughout the story — often in the background encouraging others. My task of understanding how important he was would have been much easier if he sounded or looked the part. His endurance and tenacity wasn’t immediately apparent by his speech or dress. He wore no T-shirt stamped with the message of his movement.

Perhaps nobody has ever called Aaron Clinard an activist, but the definition fits: one who incurs personal costs to rally less committed people in pursuit of a goal.