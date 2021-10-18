You can use 5,000 words to describe the Carolina Panthers’ problems, or if you’re short of time you can only use five:
They’re just not that good.
Carolina’s 34-28 overtime loss to Minnesota on Sunday was sometimes abominable and sometimes astonishing, and that 96-yard Panther touchdown drive in the last two minutes of regulation was a wonder to behold.
But the game itself was also another example of the Panthers getting themselves into yet another fix. This is a team that ties itself into a Gordian knot every Sunday, then spends the rest of the afternoon trying to mimic Houdini. That’s not the right way to play football. This is a team that doesn’t need to tear the house down, but it sure needs some repair work.
It turns out that Carolina’s 3-0 start was a mirage, built on a schedule that included two of the worst teams in the NFL.
The next three games have shown that the Panthers (3-3) are a scrappy team, but one with holes everywhere. Some of those holes are injury-related — star running back Christian McCaffrey is hurt again and will miss the next two games, too.
But some of the team’s sturdiest boards also turned out to be not that sturdy Sunday as Carolina played its first overtime game since the 2015 season. Wide receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson combined for at least six drops against the Vikings, which was part of the reason that Sam Darnold was headed for historical awfulness for much of the afternoon until that last drive.
The Panthers were absolutely forcing the ball to Anderson, again, and his 11 targets generated a ridiculously low 11 total yards (and one interception and one TD).
“What Sam needed today was he needed a little help from his friends at times,” Rhule said. “He needed some plays to be made. And we dropped a lot of balls.”
The Dallas road loss was understandable. But losing to average Philadelphia and Minnesota teams at home on back-to-back Sundays?
A playoff team should win at least one of those.
The Panthers are going to win some games because Carolina’s defense isn’t bad, even though it gave up a staggering 571 yards to Minnesota on Sunday. That was tied for second-worst in franchise history, although 75 of it did come on the game’s one drive in OT, when Minnesota called “tails,” got the ball and marched quickly down the field for the winning touchdown.
But Carolina does fight; give the Panthers that. All three of their losses have been one-possession games.
Without McCaffrey, this is a Panthers’ team looking for an identity. It’s not as good as 3-0 nor as bad as 0-3. It’s flawed, with 11 games to go, and a lot of work to do.
