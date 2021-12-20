North Carolina coach Hubert Davis declared after his team was thoroughly dismantled that No. 21 Kentucky was "tougher than we were."
Tougher defending. Tougher going after rebounds. Tougher going after loose balls. And that lack of toughness was especially disappointing for the Tar Heels because they were in the same position last month after their 89-72 loss to Tennessee, when they allowed the Volunteers to score 54 points in the paint. The same happened Saturday at T-Mobile Arena as the Wildcats (8-2) duplicated those 54 points in the paint.
"They played harder than us, and if you want to compare it to Tennessee, from my perspective, that's the part that I was shocked by," Davis said. "Talking about energy and effort — not just in a game against Kentucky, just in a game in general — I don't get that."
Yes, the Heels were supposed to play UCLA. But Kentucky boarded its flight still thinking it would face Ohio State. Both teams had the same amount of preparation time as the matchup was hastily put together when the Bruins and Buckeyes both backed out due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests in their respective programs.
But one program clearly played with more urgency, and that was Kentucky.
Carolina was on a five-game winning streak and had held opponents below 65 points in each of those wins.
Kentucky, which led by as many as 35 points, handed the Heels their second worst loss in series history. The worst came in 1950, 83-44.
UK kept up full-court defense even though it wasn't pressing to cause turnovers. UK coach John Calipari said he just wanted to make UNC's guards fatigued so they would be shooting on weary legs.
UK held UNC to just 1-of-13 shooting from behind the arc. Carolina previously averaged 8.3 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range, seventh-best in the country.
The Cats also played forwards Dawson Garcia and Brady Manek more physically than any team has this season. Manek and Garcia had averaged a combined 25 points a game but had just 13 on Saturday.
Davis said he thanked Calipari when they met for their postgame handshake.
"I said I appreciate that you guys played this well, because you guys put us in a position to be the team that we need to be, and I said I appreciate that," Davis said. "You can't walk away from this game at all and not be able to look yourself in the mirror and say, 'We got to be better.' You just can't."
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.