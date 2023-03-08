HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will host an artist talk Monday at 10 a.m. featuring both artists from TAG’s current exhibit, “High Tide in High Point: An Environmental Work.”
The photography exhibition and environmental installation by Bryant Holsenbeck and Barbara Tyroler will be open through March 24.
Holsenbeck transforms material that people no longer use into works of art. In this installation, for example, she used plastic debris from watersheds and oceans to showcase an ocean gyre, a large system of circular ocean currents formed by global wind patterns and forces created by Earth’s rotation.
Photographer Tyroler’s portraits were produced in bodies of water from Sarasota to New Haven, with new works from the North Carolina water series. The photographs explore the issues of vulnerability, control, relationships and how to navigate the transitions of aging.
Monday’s discussion will include the two artists’ inspirations, processes and other works.
The one-hour program is free and open to the public, and coffee and doughnuts will be provided. Registration is required by visiting the TAG website at www.tagart.org or by calling the gallery at 336-887-2137.
