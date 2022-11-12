DENVER — Suzie’s CBD Treats, a Colorado-based company manufacturing USDA-certified organic CBD products for pets, has announced the expansion of their product line with two new products.
The new products, Suzie’s CBD Anti-Itch Stick and Suzie’s CBD Goodbye UTI Drops, are made with function and relief in mind. With both products, each natural and soothing ingredient was carefully chosen with pets in mind.
Suzie’s CBD Goodbye UTI Drops for cats were developed with functional ingredients to help relieve discomfort from urinary infections in cats. This product has a salmon oil base with marshmallow root, cranberry, and dandelion root extracts, along with 200 mg of full spectrum CBD oil. While this product is marketed towards cats, small to medium-sized dogs may also benefit from its use.
“We see a lack of CBD products specifically for cats on the market, and we’re proud to add choices for cat owners and will continue to develop more options,” says COO Rachel Giagnocavo.
Suzie’s CBD Anti-Itch Stick is made with 300 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil and infused with natural healing herbs to target skin conditions such as ringworm, yeast infections, hot spots, and allergies. It comes in a mess-free roll-on tube for easy application.
“Our goal at Suzie’s CBD Treats has always been to understand the needs of pets and offer effective, high-quality products to help them live comfortable, full lives,” says CEO Caleb Gilmore.
Customers can find the new Suzie’s Anti-Itch Stick and Goodbye UTI Tincture in independent retailers across the country and on Suzie’s website. SuziesPetTreats.com
