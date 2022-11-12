DENVER — Suzie’s CBD Treats, a Colorado-based company manufacturing USDA-certified organic CBD products for pets, has announced the expansion of their product line with two new products.

The new products, Suzie’s CBD Anti-Itch Stick and Suzie’s CBD Goodbye UTI Drops, are made with function and relief in mind. With both products, each natural and soothing ingredient was carefully chosen with pets in mind.

