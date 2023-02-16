Executive salaries and benefits at North Carolina’s nine largest health systems, including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have grown dramatically in recent years, according to the latest in a series of critical reports from the State Treasurer’s Office.
CEOs at the health systems often doubled their seven-figure compensation in five years, a growth rate few others in health care enjoyed, says the report, which State Treasurer Dale Folwell released Wednesday.
Folwell and experts at Johns Hopkins and Rice universities say they fear that such top-heavy spending shows these institutions are rewarding leaders for generating profits.
“They seem to be paid to merge and raise prices,” Folwell said at a news conference.
The treasurer pays close attention to health care prices because his office oversees the State Health Plan, which serves roughly 740,000 state employees, teachers, retirees and their dependents. Last year he warned state lawmakers that rising health care costs could require increased premiums or state appropriations to cover an anticipated $4.2 billion budget gap over the next five years.
A Rand Corp. study last year found North Carolina, home to both for-profit and non-profit hospitals, ranked as the 11th most expensive state for outpatient care and 35th for inpatient care. Overall, the state ranked 20th in costs.
Folwell has called the health care industry in North Carolina a cartel, expressing frustration at the lack of transparency on prices for health services.
“This is the largest transfer of wealth, especially from low and fixed income people, of anything that I’ve ever observed in my business career,” he said. “It’s all being financed, especially on the backs proportionately of low- and fixed-income people – sick low-income and fixed-income people.”
Atrium Health, in a written response to Folwell’s criticism, said that executive pay is justified by the need to attract “business savvy” leaders who are able to handle complex challenges in a complicated industry.
“As a nonprofit health system, we don’t have the luxury of providing stock options and other typical corporate perks,” the statement said. “We’re proud of how our executive leadership team, including our CEO, strategically led this entire region through a global pandemic without any layoffs or rural facility closures.”
Steve Lawler, president and CEO of the N.C. Healthcare Association, also defended executive pay.
“It’s a uniquely tough time to be a successful hospital CEO, COO or Chief Financial Officer,” Lawler said. “Many hospitals and health systems across the country and here in North Carolina are being forced to make difficult decisions to balance growing inflationary pressures and workforce shortages that drive up their labor expenses with inadequate reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid on the revenue side.”
The compensation growth is happening at a time of hospital consolidation. Among them, Atrium, which is among the largest in the country, combined with Wake Forest Baptist Health in 2020 and late last year announced a merger with Advocate Aurora Health.
