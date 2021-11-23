GUILFORD COUNTY — The newly approved North Carolina state budget includes $1.2 million in funding for Ready for School, Ready for Life to support its mission to build a connected, innovative system of care for Guilford County’s youngest children and their families.
Ready Ready CEO Charrise Hart described North Carolina’s investment in early childhood development as critical.
“Every child deserves a great start,” Hart said. “When we support children’s earliest years, infants grow into healthy, confident and empathetic kids who are ready for school and life. That makes our communities, workforce and economy stronger, too.”
The period from before birth to age 3 is considered critical for lifelong health and development because the brain is developing rapidly. The social, emotional, physical and cognitive capacities built in the first three years are important for success in school, the workplace and the larger community. Early support prepares children for kindergarten and success in school by third grade — the best predictor of high school graduation and lifelong learning.
Ryan Blackledge, chair of Ready Ready’s Legislative Action Subcommittee, worked with the High Point and Greensboro chambers of commerce to educate N.C. General Assembly members about the need for early childhood development in Guilford County.
“Investing in early childhood shows the greatest returns in a community,” Blackledge said. “The legislature’s support for Ready Ready’s mission to create population-level change will make a difference in thousands of children’s lives.”
Ready Ready works with proven programs and community partners to ensure Guilford County families get the resources and support they need for healthy child development. Dedicated family advocates called navigators start meeting with families before a child is born to understand their strengths, needs and goals. Ready Ready works to make secure connections to services, resources or support to eliminate gaps and provide a seamless experience for families.
