Southwest Guilford’s Cale Lloyd goes up for a jump shot against Ragsdale’s Carl Stephens on defense during Friday’s game at Southwest.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Noah Goldston hit five key free throws in the final 1:37 and Southwest Guilford edged rival Ragsdale 74-71 in Metro 4A boys basketball at Southwest on Friday.

In the girls game. Southwest pulled away in the fourth quarter and posted a 50-36 victory.

