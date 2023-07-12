I went to 30-plus high school graduations in my career. I enjoyed them because I knew that the school year was coming to a close and summer vacation was on the horizon. I also enjoyed the speeches that the students and principals gave during the ceremony. In the latter years of my career, I would often write about the positive and encouraging words that were shared.

I’ve been retired for four years now … where did that time go? There is a little part of me that misses the prom, where you see the students dressed up and acting grown up. I really miss the DECA club and taking the students to competitions at the local, state and national levels. In a small way, I miss hearing the inspirational speeches at graduation.