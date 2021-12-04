HIGH POINT – Shoppers are invited to visit 16 select High Point furniture showrooms for a three-day Cool Yule event this week.
Cool Yule, which runs Thursday through Saturday, is a shop-local holiday celebration of design, including furniture home accents, fine art, sculpture, textiles, one-of-a-kind vintage finds, candles, and even local art and artisan pop-ups.
High Point is known as the Furniture Capital of the World, yet many area residents have never visited a showroom. Cool Yule is the invitation, said High Point by Design chairman and Splashworks owner Tom Van Dessel.
“Cool Yule is a chance to mix and mingle, browse and shop 16 showrooms in our open-to-all channel Thursday through Saturday,” Van Dessel said. “It’s a wonderful and seasonally spot-on peek behind the curtain. Come see what High Point showrooms are all about.”
All are invited to browse and shop, including design pros, people with a passion for design and the community at large. High Point by Design is partnering with the local U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to collect and distribute toys to children in need, so each shopper is encouraged to bring a toy. Showrooms are accepting new unwrapped toys though Dec. 11.
For more information, visit hpxd.org.
