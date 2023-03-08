The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Charges
• Adam Lee Wardell, N.C. Highway 62, Trinity, was charged with possession of stolen goods, Feb. 27.
• Tori Ladena Henderson, Walker Mill Road, Sophia, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Feb. 28.
• Jeffrey Craig Nixon, Hillsville Road, Trinity, was charged with domestic criminal trespass, March 3.
• Raymundo Saldana, Old Mountain Road, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, March 3.
Incidents
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 4100 block of Fairwood Drive, Trinity, Feb. 22.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 9200 block of U.S. Highway 311, Archdale, Feb. 23.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 6100 block of Ashbrook Circle, Archdale, Feb. 24.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 6100 block of Prospect Street, Archdale, Feb. 27.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 4600 block of Poplar Ridge Road, Trinity, Feb. 28.
