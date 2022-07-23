DEAR READERS: For years, I have ranted and raged against people — including too many veterinarians — using toxic insecticidal products on pets to kill fleas and ticks. These products often cause seizures or otherwise sicken the poor animals, and sometimes even kill them. (For details, see my past articles: drfoxonehealth.com/post/companion-animals-harmed-by-pesticides and drfoxonehealth.com/post/preventing-fleas-ticks-and-mosquitoes.)

Now, at last, we are seeing our government address this issue. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy just released a major report entitled, “Seresto Flea and Tick Collars: Examining Why a Product Linked to More Than 2,500 Pet Deaths Remains on the Market.”

