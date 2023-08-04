Bender,RuthCOLOR8-5-23.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ruth Woodruff Bender, 87, died peacefully at Kernersville Medical Center on August 2, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Robert Bender, Jr., on October 15, 2020. Ruth was born on April 20, 1936, in Orlando, Florida, to the late Richard Starkey and Ruth Rex Woodruff.