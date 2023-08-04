HIGH POINT — Ruth Woodruff Bender, 87, died peacefully at Kernersville Medical Center on August 2, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Robert Bender, Jr., on October 15, 2020. Ruth was born on April 20, 1936, in Orlando, Florida, to the late Richard Starkey and Ruth Rex Woodruff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Seth Woodruff.
Ruth is survived by her son, John Bender, III (Cindy) of Wilmington; daughter, Anne Bender Meyers (Michael) of High Point. She also has five precious granddaughters, Morgan Ryerson (Craig) of Statesville, Michaela Howell (Patrick) of Apex; Bryanna Bender of Toledo; Emily Bender and Alyssa Bender of Wilmington. Additionally, she enjoyed her 3 great-grandchildren, Knox Ryerson, Ava Howell and Huxley Ryerson.
Ruth graduated from Orlando High School and attended Randolph Macon College.
She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in history from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 1958. This is also where she met her husband, John “Bob” Bender. They were married on December 17, 1960, in Orlando, Florida.
During her early years of marriage, she held various jobs as she supported Bob and his career. These included working as a medical tech, typist and history teacher. In 1980, Ruth obtained her realtor’s license and worked as an agent in the High Point/Jamestown area for over 30 years.
In addition to selling real estate, Ruth enjoyed playing tennis and bowling with her friends, watching her Atlanta Braves on TV and being around her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina, 27262. Rev. Larry Rice will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery in Davidson County.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas, 75231 or The V Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, North Carolina, 27513. Online condolences may be posted at www.cumbyfuneral.com
