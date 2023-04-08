THOMASVILLE — Horse racing and golf on the same bill?
THOMASVILLE — Horse racing and golf on the same bill?
That will be the highlight of an upcoming major fundraiser for the Thomasville Rotary Club.
The club will host a Golf and Derby event at Colonial Country Club on May 6. Attendees will be able to enjoy a round of golf, followed by a Kentucky Derby watch party.
The club holds two major fundraisers each year, but this year they are combining them in one fun-filled day.
The golf tournament will have a shotgun start at noon and the Kentucky Derby watch party begins with cocktails and betting at 5 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. following the race.
Team registration for the golf tournament is $400, and the cost for single players is $100. Tickets to the watch party are $65. Mulligans for the golf tournament can be purchased in advance for $25 each.
All proceeds will support local charities. No money goes to Thomasville Rotary Club operations.
Charities supported by the club include:
• Baptist Children’s Home of NC.
• Communities In Schools of Thomasville.
• Cooperative Community Ministry.
• Fairgrove Family Resource Center.
• Father’s Storehouse Inc.
• Habitat for Humanity of Thomasville.
• Hospice of Davidson County.
• Salvation Army of Davidson County.
• Thomasville Medical Center Foundation.
• Thomasville Police Department.
• Thomasville Women’s Club.
• United Way of Davidson County.
To register and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3Kes0Mt.
