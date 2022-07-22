HIGH POINT — Like a baseball player batting even with last season, the High Point Rockers attendance so far this year is about on par with the same point of 2021.
Through 42 home games as of this week, the Rockers report cumulative attendance of 78,134 compared to 78,155 for the same number of home contests played last season. That works out to an average attendance for home games of 1,860 so far for both seasons.
High Point Rockers President Pete Fisch said the team remains pleased with the response from fans.
“We are seeing more new people out here,” Fisch told The High Point Enterprise. “We are seeing folks who come from Winston-Salem and we are seeing folks who come from Greensboro. People want to see what the stadium is about.”
Fisch said the Rockers also are developing a hardcore base of fans who are committed to supporting the team each season.
The team drew 4,001 fans for its July 3 Independence Day weekend celebration, one of the largest single-game turnouts since 5,019 fans crammed into the ballpark for the Rockers’ debut home game on May 2, 2019.
The highest home game attendance for the entire season last year was 2,822 for a Quincy Latimore bobblehead giveaway night on Sept. 25. Latimore is an outfielder and fan-favorite dating back to the team’s inaugural season.
The lowest attendance so far this season was 1,133 on May 3, while the lowest last season was 1,210 on Sept. 1.
The Rockers lost their entire 2020 season to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year the team played 60 home games in a season abbreviated because of the pandemic, compared to 66 scheduled for this year.
Group ticket sales have begun to improve, which Fisch attributes in part to lessening fears of the pandemic.
“It’s trending in the right way,” he said. “There’s an energy, and we have great fans.”
Still, the Rockers’ average game attendance trails most clubs among the 10 teams in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. As of Friday, the Rockers ranked eighth in average attendance, according to the league’s website.
The Rockers have been near the bottom in average game attendance since joining the league.
Fisch said the Rockers' attendance relative to the rest of the league isn’t a point of great concern.
“You always look at what everybody else is doing,” he said. “But at the end of the day, how well or poorly the other teams do has no impact on your ability to sustain a franchise. We’d love to be up at the top of the league with Lancaster and Long Island. And maybe one day we will be.”
Though baseball is the centerpiece of the Rockers organization, Fisch said the club has expanded its uses of Truist Point stadium to an array of community events.
During the first 181 days of this year, the Rockers had 128 days with an event at the stadium, Fisch said. The activities have ranged from small meetings of community groups in the Catalyst Club to several thousand fans who packed the ballpark for a game between North Carolina State University and High Point University.
“We’ve had professional wrestling to graduations for middle schools,” he said. “It’s exciting for me when I get a phone call and someone asks, ‘I saw the lights on. What was going on?’ It’s about revitalizing downtown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.