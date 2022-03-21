ARCHDALE — Ricky Lee Royall, 67, died Friday, March 18, 2022, in Archdale.
He was born Sept. 24, 1954, in North Wilkesboro, and was the son of Margie Shumate Royall and the late Robert Lee Royall. He worked in furniture sales with Willowcreek Furniture, was a former contractor and home remodeler and previously assisted his father at Long Bar and Lounge in High Point. Ricky enjoyed watching football and was a die-hard Tom Brady fan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Robbie Royal.
Ricky is survived by his children, Ricky Lee Royall II, Brandon Royall and Felicia Carter; mother, Margie S. Royall; two brothers, Robert M. Royall (fiancée, Angel Marlowe) and Mark Royall (Sandy), all of Archdale; nephews, Kevin Royal (Olivia) of High Point, Justin Royal, of Ohio, and Markie Royall (Carrie) of Greensboro; and several grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Ricky’s life at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Ricky’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Royall family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.