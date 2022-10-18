HIGH POINT — A member of the city commission studying reparations for slavery was arrested Monday for disrupting a City Council meeting.
Dawn Alston Paige, who sits on the One High Point Commission, was forcibly taken out of council chambers in handcuffs by two High Point police officers after she interrupted and refused to leave a closed session in an apparent attempt to address the council about what she sees as problems with the commission.
Paige was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing, which is a misdemeanor, according to police Capt. D.E. Griffiths.
Paige has been outspoken on social media and elsewhere in her criticism of the commission, which was created by the council earlier this year at the request of the High Point branch of the NAACP.
Its charge is to study and document the extent of slavery and segregation in High Point and what role the city may have played in sanctioning either. It will recommend possible remedies that could include a formal apology by the city and “awards of compensation” for victims.
Paige’s appointment to the 13-member commission was approved by the council in May.
Since it began meeting, she has publicly called for the resignation of the commission’s chairman, Joe Alston, for, in her view, colluding with city officials to impede aspects of the body’s work, such as budget and records requests.
Alston could not be reached for comment Monday night.
City Managing Director Jeron Hollis, who serves as city staff to the commission, said Paige was not acting on behalf of the full commission Monday. He said there are procedures for budget and records requests from the commission to the city, and that these are not made by individual commissioners, but by the body as a whole.
After the regular council meeting ended, the board went into closed session for a personnel matter, which requires the public to leave the chambers.
At that point, Paige walked up to the council dais and attempted to speak about her criticisms of the commission, but was ruled out of order by Mayor Jay Wagner. After she continued attempting to speak, Wagner asked police officers to escort her out.
Paige loudly protested, was handcuffed and removed from City Hall.
Also Monday, the council unanimously approved donating vacant city-owned lots at 621 and 627 Washington St. to D-Up, a local nonprofit promoting fitness and education for youth.
It wants to use the properties to build a black box theater for plays and musical performances as part of a $13 million expansion of its programming in the Washington Street district.
The city will give the land to D-Up, provided the nonprofit meets several conditions.
It must first raise half of the total cost of its planned expansion, which will include construction of an education, gym and arts complex at the corner of N. Centennial and Washington streets on land D-Up already owns. It must use the properties “only for the public purpose of a community facility as part of its Washington Street Enhancement Project,” according to the city.
If D-Up doesn’t use the properties for a public purpose or attempts to sell them to a for-profit corporation, the parcels would revert back to the city.
