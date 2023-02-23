RANDOLPH COUNTY — With the budget planning process underway for local school districts, staff members in the Piedmont are making their requests of school officials in anticipation of formal requests later in the process.
The Randolph County Board of Education received one such request from Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey that would buoy the positions of support workers throughout the system. Since Jan. 9, when Gainey presented preliminary local budget requests to Randolph’s school board and the Randolph County Board of Commissioners, the superintendent said continued dialogue has prompted an additional proposed change.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations in the last month and a half, so I want to add a fourth current expense request,” Gainey said. “A supplement increase for classified employees, 1.5%. The total cost of this … will be $430,000, and if approved, it would take our supplement percentage for classified employees to 5.25%.”
The proposed change would not apply to any certified staff, principals, assistant principals, directors, assistant directors or supervisors.
Employees who would be affected include clerical workers, general office assistants, treasurers data managers, administrative assistants, all central service clerical warehouse staff, delivery staff, custodians, maintenance staff, bus drivers, bus monitors, mechanics and all garage workers, teacher assistants, day care staff, school nutrition workers, crisis intervention workers, distance learner staff, ISS coordinators, intervention assistants, occupational assistants, occupational therapists, student advocates and technology technicians.
“I feel very good about this additional request; we have a lot of workforce needs in the classified employee group,” Gainey said. “We are not unlike any other business. We are a business. We do have a strong business side; if you go into the building over there, one half of the building is HR and finance.”
On May 30, the schools’ total request to commissioners — with the supplemental increase added — will be $1.43 million. No changes will be approved officially until June 19.
