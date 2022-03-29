RANDOLPH COUNTY — Voters in the northern part of Randolph County will have a new polling place for early voting this spring as election officials switch locations to a larger venue with better parking.
The Randolph County Board of Elections recently approved the relocation of the Archdale-Trinity area polling place to the former Braxton Craven school gymnasium at 7037 N.C. 62 in Trinity. For the past several years the area's early voting polling place has been the Randolph Community Services Building on Balfour Drive in Archdale.
Randolph County Board of Elections Director Melissa Johnson said the community services building became cramped during early voting in the 2020 elections.
For the past year, the board has been searching for a new northern Randolph County location. With the assistance of Randolph County Schools and Randolph County government officials, the elections board recently secured the use of the former school gym, Johnson said.
Early voting for the spring primaries begins April 28 and continues through May 14. Election day for the primary is May 17 — the former Braxton Craven school gym won’t serve as a polling place on election day itself.
Leading up to the start of early voting in a month, the Randolph County Board of Elections will promote the new polling place, Johnson said. The outreach will include signs at the Randolph Community Services Building about the switch of the polling place to the former Braxton Craven school gym.
The northern Randolph County polling place is one of four locations across the county for early voting during the spring primary.
