RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Guilford County man who walked away from a state prison work crew on Thursday was captured in Randleman on Saturday.
According to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies responded to two phone tips of a suspicious person walking southbound on Randleman Road near Hockett Dairy at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Both callers indicated they believed the man was Richard Alexander Mundy, 53.
Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed the man was Mundy, who was arrested and was to be transferred to state custody on Saturday.
Mundy was working at an off-prison assignment just before noon Thursday when he reportedly stole a dump truck, according to a N.C. Department of Public Safety press release. The truck was found about 8:30 a.m. Friday in Randleman, the sheriff’s office said.
Mundy has been serving a sentence in the minimum-custody Scotland Correction Institute for convictions in 2004 in Randolph and Guilford counties on charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law robbery, felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. His projected release date was August 2025.
Mundy now faces felony charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and escape from state prison, according to the sheriff’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.