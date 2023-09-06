Assault
• Brandon Beamer, 18, was charged with simple assault, Aug. 29.
• Cincere Jacobs, 20, was charged with simple assault, Aug. 29.
Larceny/Theft
• James Anthony Shears, 53, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 21.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Mendy Nicole Bean, 44, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 23.
Other charges
• Kasaundra Elizabeth Eastes, 46, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 17.
• Shamariah Joy Brown, 28, was charged with driving without a license, Aug. 17.
• Stephen O’Brien Welborn, 57, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 18.
• Westly Ryan Byerly, 26, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 20.
• Samuel Alejandro Hernandez-Garcia, 19, was charged with speeding 15 mph or more over the limit, Aug. 21.
• William Justice Varner, 20, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Aug. 21.
• Nancy Faye Watts, 63, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Aug. 22.
• Matthew Dillon Hughes, 24, was charged with driving without a license, Aug. 23.
• Wendy Arnold Hale, 48, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 23.
• Patrick Allen Riley, 32, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 23.
Incidents
• Report of larceny in the 400 block of National Highway with a loss of $275, Aug. 24.
• Report of fraud in the 200 block of Arthur Drive with a loss of $680, Aug. 24.
• Report of larceny in the 600 block of National Highway with a loss of $500, Aug. 24.
• Report of breaking and entering at a building on E. Sunrise Avenue, Aug. 26.
• Report of larceny at a business in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, Aug. 26.
• Report of fraud in the 200 block of W. Main Street with a loss of $3,944, Aug. 26.
• Report of property damage on Laura Lane, Aug. 26.
• Report of shoplifting at a business in the 1100 block of Lexington Avenue with a loss of $19, Aug. 27.
• Report of bank fraud in the 1700 block of Liberty Drive, Aug. 28.
• Report of burglary in the 1000 block of Randolph Street with a loss of $2, Aug. 28.
• Report of shoplifting at a business in the 1000 block of Randolph Street with a loss of $32, Aug. 28.
• Report of burglary on government property in the 200 block of Stadium Drive with a loss of $1,000, Aug. 28.
• Report of larceny on Hunt Drive with a loss of $8,208, Aug. 28.
• Report of automobile theft on National Highway, Aug. 28.
• Report of forgery at a business in the 600 block of Randolph Street, Aug. 28.
• Report of vandalism in the 600 block of Memorial Park Drive, Aug. 28.
• Report of larceny at a business in the 900 block of Randolph Street with a loss of $25, Aug. 29.
• Report of residential burglary in the 800 block of Unity Street with a loss of $3,290, Aug. 29.
• Report of burglary at a business in the 100 block of Sedgehill Drive with a loss of $1,200, Aug. 29.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 700 block of Fairway Avenue, Aug. 29.
• Report of a drug complaint investigation in the 100 block of Carr Street, Aug. 29.
