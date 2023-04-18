Charges
• No charges were reported during the period from April 11-13.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 100 block of White Street, April 11.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 200 block of Washboard Road, April 11.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 200 block of West Guilford Street, April 11.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 900 block of Randolph Street, April 11.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, April 13.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1300 block of National Highway, April 13.
