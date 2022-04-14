Breaking and entering
• Christopher J. Hunter, 30, Lane Drive, Trinity, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering buildings and injury to personal property, April 12.
Assault
• Ryan Lippink, 46, Addlebrook Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, April 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Jakobe Armstrong, 20, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property, April 12.
• Logan Faire Hill, 30, Sunset Lane, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny, April 11.
Other charges
• James Paul Austin, 62, Stonewood Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, April 12.
• Davonte Brown, 26, Flagstone Court, Greenville, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, April 12.
• James T. White, 29, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with reckless driving to endanger persons or property, April 12.
• Abresha Fuller, 29, Archdale Road, Trinity, was charged with communicating threats, April 12.
• Trevor Robert Hamilton, 32, Sunview Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 12.
Incidents
• Police went to Lexington Avenue after reports of a man stumbling in the street near its intersection with Eaton Place. The man was treated for a drug overdose, April 12.
• Report of assault in the 100 block of James Road where a person reported being pepper-sprayed. Charges were filed on the suspect, April 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.