Charges
• Grayson Cooper Lane, 24, Ballpark Road, was charged with damage to real property, March 27.
• Jose Jesus Gregorio Patricio, 37, West Main Street, was charged with hit and run property damage, March 27.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive, March 26.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 900 block of Randolph Street, March 26.
• Police were investigating a report of harassing phone calls at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, March 26.
• Police were investigating a report of resist obstruct delay not aggravated at a location in the 1000 block of Ballpark Road, March 26.
• Police were investigating a report of a larceny at a location in the 600 block of English Street, March 27.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1100 block of Liberty Drive, March 27.
• Police were investigating a report of a shoplifting at a location in the 900 block of West Cooksey Drive, March 27.
• Police were investigating a report of a larceny at a location in the 800 block of Unity Street, March 28.
