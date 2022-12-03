Breaking and entering
• Jeffrey Dukes, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, Dec. 1.
• Angel G. Reyes, 27, Asbill Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female, Dec. 1.
Assault
• Jashayla Cook, 18, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, Dec. 1.
• Keith Sturdivant, 35, Dogwood Circle, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Dec. 1.
Larceny/Theft
• Justin A. Wright, 32, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats, Dec. 1.
• Tresean Ali Hairston, 29, Markham Road, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 1.
• Nicholas C. Jackson, 43, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with defrauding a taxicab, Dec. 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Keyshawn Dickey, 24, Autumn Woods Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 1.
Other charges
• Timothy Brown, 53, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 1.
• Andrew Carter Jr., 63, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with concealment or failure to notify of the death of a person, Dec. 1.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an assault and stabbing at an apartment on Chestnut Drive. The reported assailant fled before officers arrived, Dec. 1.
• Police are investigating the theft of tools from a Dodge Ram Truck parked along N. Main Street, Dec. 1.
• Police recovered a Chevrolet Malibu on Prospect Street reported stolen in Greensboro, Dec. 1.
• Police are investigating the attempted break-in to a residence on Larkin Street where a window frame and glass were damaged from a tool trying to pry it open, Dec. 1.
• Police are investigating a dog running loose that bit a woman along Coltrane Avenue, Dec. 1.
• Police recovered a Honda passenger car along Westchester Drive that was reported stolen in Burlington, Dec. 1.
