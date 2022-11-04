Assault
• James D. Abernathy, 27, Abersham Court, Kernersville, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 3.
• Tamara Dekiya Kieosha Corbett, 25, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony child abuse-serious physical injury, Nov. 2.
• Devon Jerel Nelson, 31, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony child neglect-serious bodily injury, Nov. 2.
Larceny/Theft
• Michelle Littlejohn, 31, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 3.
• Jennifer Lee Coltrane, 36, Jerry Street, Trinity, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Nov. 3.
• William J. York, 32, High Point Road, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Nov. 3.
• Demont Williams, 19, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Nov. 3.
• Angelica Maxwell, 45, Morgan Avenue, Asheboro, was charged with felony larceny, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 3.
• Ricky Demetrius Fuller, 35, Stratford Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Nov. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Patrick C. Loflin, 32, Browning Drive, Thomasville, was charged with inhaling fumes for the purpose of intoxication, Nov. 3.
• Michael Dean Myers, 35, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 3.
• Christopher A. Duncan, 51, Bencini Place, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 3.
• Debra Ann Love, 59, Shimer Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, attempt and conspiracy-penalties and loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug activity, Nov. 2.
Other charges
• Marshall Lee Burton, 60, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Nov. 3.
• Harold Whitfield, 54, Cliffside Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 3.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a Hyundai Sonata from outside a residence on Wise Avenue, Nov. 3.
• Police are investigating vandalism to the tires of a Chevrolet Impala parked along Piedmont Parkway, Nov. 3.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 1000 block of S. Main Street, Nov. 3.
• Report of larceny in the 3300 block of N. Main Street where a man took several items from a convenience store, Nov. 3.
• Report of larceny from motor vehicles where four catalytic converters were stolen from four rental vehicles at a business in the 2000 block of Brentwood Street, Nov. 3.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage at N. Centennial Street and N. University Parkway where a woman said she was waiting to make a left turn onto N. University Parkway when she was rear-ended by tan/gold Jeep Patriot that fled the scene. Police were provided photographs of suspects and a license plate and warrants have been issued, Nov. 3.
