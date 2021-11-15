PHOENIX — Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win four of their first six PGA Tour Champions starts.
Langer, who battled back pain all weekend, struggled getting putts to fall as he labored through a 2-under 69. The 64-year-old German finished at 12 under.
LPGA TOUR
BELLEAIR, Fla. — An epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff in the Pelican Women's Championship.
Korda won for the fourth time this year on the LPGA Tour, none of the others this wild.
Korda fell out of the lead on the 17th hole at Pelican Golf Club by chopping her way to a triple bogey to fall two shots behind. She answered with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-under 69 and got into a playoff when Thompson made a second straight bogey for 69.
They were joined at 17-under 263 by defending champion Sei Young Kim (67) and Lydia Ko (66).
Korda ended it quickly with her second birdie on the 18th hole, this one from 12 feet.
PGA TOUR
HOUSTON — Jason Kokrak had reason to believe he shot himself out of the Houston Open on the back nine Saturday morning. He played it 10 shots better when it counted Sunday afternoon, making four straight birdies for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory.
Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from a fading Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and win for the third time in the last 13 months.
Kokrak's run of four straight birdies began with a 12-foot putt on the 13th hole and ended on the par-5 16th hole when he laid up because of mud on his golf ball and hit wedge to 5 week.
By then, he was on his way and finished at 10-under 270.
