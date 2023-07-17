WEST ROXBURY — KIRK, Paul James, Sr. of West Roxbury, formerly of High Point, North Carolina passed away on July 12, 2023. Beloved husband of 60 years to Dorothy (Dyanick) Kirk. Loving father of Amy Karidoyanes and her husband Steven of West Roxbury and the late Paul James Kirk Jr. and his surviving wife Terrie. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Nicholas, Ashlynn and Connor. Dear brother of Joyce Brown, Pamela Harper and the late Alice While. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, West Roxbury on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Services for Paul will conclude with a service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Paul’s memory may be made to Ethos, 555 Amory Street, Boston, MA 02130 or at ethocare.com. For directions or to leave a condolence message for Paul’s family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com.
