Orel Henry is one of seven candidates running for two citywide at-large seats on High Point City Council. Four candidates will advance from the Oct. 10 primary to the Nov. 7 general election.
1.Tell us about yourself and why you are running for local office.
I have been married for 31 years to my wife, Rhonda. We have three amazing girls and a grandson. I have been a resident of High Point since 2014. I have a bachelor’s degree in engineering, an MBA, and currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Leadership and Policy studies. My wife and I have a local commercial brokerage firm. I am the Director of Operations at Open Door Ministries and an adjunct professor at High Point University. I work in various organizations to bring opportunities to the area. I am a member of the N.C. Economic Development Association and chair of the city’s Citizens Advisory Council.
2. Do you agree with the current council's emphasis on downtown/catalyst district revitalization?
The revitalization is good for High Point. Working on neighborhood blight has been good as well and has a direct impact on the image of downtown. Since a lot was done in the last several years to channel finances toward the growth and revitalization, I believe that spark has generated the force necessary for it to continue. We need to shine a light on our schools and the physical conditions that our kids are experiencing. We need to increase housing development in parts of our city, infrastructure improvements and ways of transportation for folks to get to work and home.
3. Some members of the council have talked about ways to facilitate more affordable housing. What can the council do to promote affordable housing in the city?
It has been reported that regulation accounts for about 30% of the cost of a single family home and up to 48% of the cost of multifamily development. These costs negatively affect affordability. Reducing regulations is one way to help make homes more affordable. In conjunction to the above, in some neighborhoods we also need to look at and support missing middle housing developments. This is where we develop new duplexes, triplexes, etc., in or near where there may be existing single family residential.
3. What would be your priorities if elected?
Here are 3 priorities if elected I will address:
1. Promoting High Point public and private schools’ image and standing in the country.
2. Increasing housing and affordable housing overall by working on regulations and issues that have made increasing housing capacity inefficient.
3. Decreasing homelessness in High Point by working with nonprofit organizations who specialize in this area to get the funding and support to combat this issue.
