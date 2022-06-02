TRIAD — A woman working as a registered nurse at a Winston-Salem hospital several times injected herself with a potent opiate she took from hospital supplies, then tried to hide what she had done by replacing the drug with saline solution, federal prosecutors say.
Emilee Kathryn Poteat, 32, of Danville, Virginia, was sentenced Wednesday to 54 months in prison after pleading guilty in December to tampering with a consumer product, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina announced in a press release.
Poteat was indicted in June 2021. Prosecutors alleged that from July through October 2020, while working at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Poteat three times injected herself with syringes of hydromorphone, refilled the syringes with saline solution and tried to reseal the packages they came in.
Her tampering endangered patients by replacing useful drugs with potentially contaminated saline solution, prosecutors said.
In addition to her prison sentence, Poteat was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and will face three years of supervised release.
