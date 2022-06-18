HIGH POINT — A nonprofit is seeking to grow its presence in the Washington Street historic district with assistance from the city.
D-Up, a grassroots fitness and education organization for youth, plans a $13 million fundraising campaign to expand its programming through the construction of two new facilities, Jakki Davis, the organization’s executive director, recently told a City Council committee.
One would be an education, gym and arts complex at the corner of N. Centennial and Washington streets on land the nonprofit already owns. The other would be a black box theater for plays and musical performances on the vacant, city-owned site of the former Kilby Hotel and Arcade at Washington and Hobson streets.
“We have made great efforts in the renovations of the street, along with several other property owners. We still need revitalization,” Davis told the Community Development Committee. “You’re going to see, with the jobs we’re going to create in both these buildings, we’ll be able to do that.”
D-Up has been operating on Washington Street since 2011. It started off with primarily youth basketball programming and has added things like after-school tutoring, nutrition, gardening, cooking, dance and photography programs for children and families.
The nonprofit purchased the property at the southeast corner of Washington and Centennial in December 2021 for $280,000 from Tom Van Dessel.
It includes a 14,203-square-foot structure at 500 Washington St. that will be demolished to make way for the proposed STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), gym and arts complex, Davis said. Parts of the long-vacant building date to 1910.
D-Up’s goal is to raise $7.2 million for this phase and build it in 2025. The proposed $3.06 million theater would follow in 2026.
D-Up is asking the city to convey to it two contiguous parcels it owns at 621 and 627 Washington St., which is where the organization wants to construct the theater.
The site is a vacant lot that previously housed the Kilby Hotel and Arcade property, which were built in 1910 and were at the heart of High Point’s Black business and cultural community during the era of segregation.
After it closed decades ago, the property fell into severe disrepair, and part of the hotel side of the building collapsed onto Washington Street in 2014.
The city demolished the remaining portion in 2021 and bought both parcels out of foreclosure from Guilford County for a total of $112,733.
Davis and other supporters of D-Up’s proposal made the case that their proposed use of the properties would constitute a public purpose that would make it legal for the city to transfer the site to them at no cost.
The committee directed city staff to look into possible methods for the city to convey the properties.
