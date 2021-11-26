NASSAU, Bahamas — A dominant first half and another strong game from Elissa Cunane helped No. 5 N.C. State run past second-ranked Maryland.
Cunane scored 20 points, making eight of her nine shots from the field, the Wolfpack shot 61% in the first 20 minutes to beat the Terrapins 78-60 on Thursday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament.
"This young lady was 8-for-9 from the field, pretty unbelievable," said N.C. State coach Wes Moore of Cunane. "We got to get her more touches. She also got 10 boards, a pretty nice day,"
Diamond Johnson added 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Wolfpack.
N.C. State (5-1) went right at the Terrapins with the 6-foot-5 Cunane dominating the inside and Johnson controlling the outside. Maryland (6-1) trailed 11-9 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter before N.C. State scored 11 of the final 14 points to close the period and take command of the game.
The Wolfpack kept it going in the second quarter behind Johnson, who transferred from Rutgers in the offseason. She finished the half with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals while the Wolfpack took a 49-27 lead.
Maryland, which rose to No. 2 in the rankings this week – its best mark since Feb. 20, 2017 – played with more energy in the second half but could get only within 15 behind Angel Reese. The sophomore forward finished with a career-best 24 points. She came into the year with a best of 20 points and had scored 23 twice already this season.
This was the worst regular-season loss for Maryland since falling to UConn by 25 points in 2017.
Jada Boyd saw her first action of the season after having wrist surgery in September on her shooting hand. The junior forward averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds last season. She made an immediate impact with a three-point play when she stepped on the court. She finished with seven points in 10 minutes.
